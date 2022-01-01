Minestrone soup in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve minestrone soup
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|1 Qt. Minestrone Soup
|$13.64
Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.
|Bowl (Pint) of Minestrone Soup
|$8.39
Minestrone is a hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato-y broth and pasta I’ve been working hard on this recipe and I’m so excited to share it with you.