Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Salinas

Go
Salinas restaurants
Toast

Salinas restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 Park Row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mario's Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.99
More about The Bagel Corner
Consumer pic

 

201 Main - James Dean Restaurant & Bar

201 Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about 201 Main - James Dean Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Salinas

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Cookies

Beef Soup

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tiramisu

Cheeseburgers

Minestrone Soup

Map

More near Salinas to explore

Monterey

No reviews yet

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (60 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston