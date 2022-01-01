Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve rice bowls

PASTA • SALADS

Pastability's

11 W Acacia, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sausage Rice Bowl$12.99
Steamed Rice, Sautéed Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Onion, Garlic, Mixed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sauce
Baja Chicken Rice Bowl$12.99
Steamed Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Cilantro
Teriyaki Shrimp Rice Bowl$12.99
Steamed Rice, Sautéed Sweet Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mixed with Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

1582 Constitution Blvd, Salinas

Avg 4.5 (77 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$2.00
