Rigatoni in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve rigatoni

PASTA • SALADS

Pastability's

11 W Acacia, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni alla Zozzona$21.99
More about Pastability's
Mangia - 328-A Main St.

328-A Main St., Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$24.00
More about Mangia - 328-A Main St.

