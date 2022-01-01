Steak sandwiches in Salinas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Steak Sandwich$11.99
More about The Bagel Corner
Item pic

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Steak Sandwich$16.49
New York steak on a bolillo roll with sautéed mushrooms and crispy onions with a side of steak sauce
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
Gino's Fine Italian Food image

 

Gino's Fine Italian Food

1410 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari Steak Sandwich$18.99
Jumbo breaded calamari on a toasted roll with tomato, pickles, lettuce & tartar sauce.
Cafe Steak Sandwich$21.99
Topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, 8 oz rib-eye char-grilled and a garlic aioli, on a roll with a pile of fries.
More about Gino's Fine Italian Food

