Steak sandwiches in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$16.49
New York steak on a bolillo roll with sautéed mushrooms and crispy onions with a side of steak sauce
Gino's Fine Italian Food
1410 S Main St, Salinas
|Calamari Steak Sandwich
|$18.99
Jumbo breaded calamari on a toasted roll with tomato, pickles, lettuce & tartar sauce.
|Cafe Steak Sandwich
|$21.99
Topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, 8 oz rib-eye char-grilled and a garlic aioli, on a roll with a pile of fries.