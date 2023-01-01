Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Banner pic

 

R Truck Food Truck

22500 Portola Drive, Salinas

No reviews yet
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$16.00
Crispy Chicken, Rice, Mixed Vegetables, and Teriyaki Sauce
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS

Pastability's

11 West Acacia Street, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.00
Steamed Rice, Sautéed Sweet Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mixed with Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce
Broccoli Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
A Classic Favorite - Steamed Rice, Tender Beef, Fresh Broccoli, in a Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce
