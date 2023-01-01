Teriyaki bowls in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
R Truck Food Truck
22500 Portola Drive, Salinas
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken, Rice, Mixed Vegetables, and Teriyaki Sauce
PASTA • SALADS
Pastability's
11 West Acacia Street, Salinas
|Teriyaki Shrimp Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Steamed Rice, Sautéed Sweet Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mixed with Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce
|Broccoli Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
A Classic Favorite - Steamed Rice, Tender Beef, Fresh Broccoli, in a Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce