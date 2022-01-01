Saline restaurants you'll love
Salt Springs Brewery
117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline
|Popular items
|Michigan Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
smoked chicken breast . crispy bacon . sweet pepper chutney arugula . chevre . potato bun
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.50
crispy brussel sprouts . smoked bacon . balsamic reduction . parmesan . sweet onion . maple syrup
|Southern Style Pork Sammy
|$13.50
beer-soaked-house-smoked pork shoulder . sharp cheddar . house-made bread & butter pickles . stout BBQ sauce . coleslaw . toasted challah bun
Salt Springs Brewery
117 South Ann Arbor Street, Saline
|Popular items
|Easter Package Meal
|$90.00
Included Sides:
●Challah French Toast (maple syrup & butter)
●Crispy Breakfast Potatoes
●Seasonal Fruit Salad (melon, pineapple, berries & grapes)
●Yogurt Parfait (Greek Yogurt w/ Local Honey, House-made Granola & Mixed Berry Compote)
●Spinach Salad (spinach, dried cranberries, quinoa, red onion, golden beets, glazed almonds & IPA vinaigrette)
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant
8452 Boettner Rd, Saline
Paradise Mexican Restaurant
699 W Michigan Ave, Saline
Rustic Glen / ACE'S PUB
12090 W. Michigan Ave, Saline