Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saline restaurants you'll love

Go
Saline restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saline

Saline's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Saline restaurants

Salt Springs Brewery image

 

Salt Springs Brewery

117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Michigan Chicken Sandwich$13.50
smoked chicken breast . crispy bacon . sweet pepper chutney arugula . chevre . potato bun
Brussel Sprouts$13.50
crispy brussel sprouts . smoked bacon . balsamic reduction . parmesan . sweet onion . maple syrup
Southern Style Pork Sammy$13.50
beer-soaked-house-smoked pork shoulder . sharp cheddar . house-made bread & butter pickles . stout BBQ sauce . coleslaw . toasted challah bun
More about Salt Springs Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Salt Springs Brewery

117 South Ann Arbor Street, Saline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Easter Package Meal$90.00
Included Sides:
●Challah French Toast (maple syrup & butter)
●Crispy Breakfast Potatoes
●Seasonal Fruit Salad (melon, pineapple, berries & grapes)
●Yogurt Parfait (Greek Yogurt w/ Local Honey, House-made Granola & Mixed Berry Compote)
●Spinach Salad (spinach, dried cranberries, quinoa, red onion, golden beets, glazed almonds & IPA vinaigrette)
More about Salt Springs Brewery
Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant

8452 Boettner Rd, Saline

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Bridgewater Bank Tavern and Restaurant
Paradise Mexican Restaurant image

 

Paradise Mexican Restaurant

699 W Michigan Ave, Saline

Avg 4.5 (76 reviews)
More about Paradise Mexican Restaurant
Rustic Glen / ACE'S PUB image

 

Rustic Glen / ACE'S PUB

12090 W. Michigan Ave, Saline

No reviews yet
More about Rustic Glen / ACE'S PUB
Map

More near Saline to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston