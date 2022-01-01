Salisbury restaurants you'll love
Salisbury's top cuisines
Must-try Salisbury restaurants
More about Swell Willey's
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Swell Willey's
4 broadway, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Cups
Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.
|Turtles
Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.
|Non Pareils
Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
ICE CREAM
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Strawberry Shortcake
|Brownie Sundae
|Hard Serve Sundae
More about Groundswell Surf Cafe
ACAI BOWL
Groundswell Surf Cafe
25 BROADWAY, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.95
Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
X2 organic cage-free eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
|Whole Shebang
|$10.85
Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, seasonal fresh fruit and honey.
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$3.49
24 oz. [One Size]
|South of the Border Sandwich
|$12.99
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$8.99
Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.
More about Seaglass Restaurant
Seaglass Restaurant
4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury
|Popular items
|Seaglass Crab Cake
|$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili
|Seafood Casserole
|$32.00
Scallops + Shrimp + Haddock + Lobster+ Sherry Butter Sauce + Old Bay Brioche Breadcrumbs + Seasonal Root Vegetables
|Lobster Stew
|$19.00
Lobster Meat + Rich Lobster Broth + Cream + Milk + Paprika + Touch of Sherry (GF)
More about Capri
Capri
3 Central Ave, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Eggplant Milanese Pizza
|$15.00
crispy eggplant + roasted red peppers + minced garlic + fresh basil + herb ricotta + mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.00
traditional breading + whole milk mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
oven roasted San Marzano tomatoes + whole milk mozzarella + fresh basil
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$15.99
Freshly cut chicken, hand-breaded, fried and served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.99
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with a homemade crispy pastry. Served with your choice of side.
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$16.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken sautéed with our creamy cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta and topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled blue cheese.