Salisbury restaurants you'll love

Salisbury restaurants
Toast
  • Salisbury

Salisbury's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Salisbury restaurants

Swell Willey's image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Swell Willey's

4 broadway, Salisbury

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Butter Cups
Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.
Turtles
Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.
Non Pareils
Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.
More about Swell Willey's
Hodgies Too of Salisbury image

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Shortcake
Brownie Sundae
Hard Serve Sundae
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
Groundswell Surf Cafe image

ACAI BOWL

Groundswell Surf Cafe

25 BROADWAY, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.
Breakfast Burrito$7.25
X2 organic cage-free eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Whole Shebang$10.85
Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, seasonal fresh fruit and honey.
More about Groundswell Surf Cafe
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$3.49
24 oz. [One Size]
South of the Border Sandwich$12.99
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries
Create Your Own Omelette$8.99
Three Egg Omelette with Toast and Homefries. Build your own fillings, Meats, Cheeses and Veggies.
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Seaglass Restaurant image

 

Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seaglass Crab Cake$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili
Seafood Casserole$32.00
Scallops + Shrimp + Haddock + Lobster+ Sherry Butter Sauce + Old Bay Brioche Breadcrumbs + Seasonal Root Vegetables
Lobster Stew$19.00
Lobster Meat + Rich Lobster Broth + Cream + Milk + Paprika + Touch of Sherry (GF)
More about Seaglass Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Capri

3 Central Ave, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Milanese Pizza$15.00
crispy eggplant + roasted red peppers + minced garlic + fresh basil + herb ricotta + mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
traditional breading + whole milk mozzarella + pomodoro sauce
Margherita Pizza$13.00
oven roasted San Marzano tomatoes + whole milk mozzarella + fresh basil
More about Capri
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Surfside

25 Broadway, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (482 reviews)
Takeout
More about Surfside
Banner pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Finger Plate$15.99
Freshly cut chicken, hand-breaded, fried and served with french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.99
Our famous chicken pot pie loaded with chicken and fresh vegetables, topped with a homemade crispy pastry. Served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken sautéed with our creamy cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta and topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled blue cheese.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

