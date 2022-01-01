Salisbury American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Salisbury
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Two Eggs
|$7.99
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
|South of the Border Sandwich
|$12.99
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries
|Iced Coffee
|$3.49
24 oz. [One Size]
More about Seaglass Restaurant
Seaglass Restaurant
4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury
|Popular items
|Seaglass Crab Cake
|$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili
|Seafood Casserole
|$32.00
Scallops + Shrimp + Haddock + Lobster+ Sherry Butter Sauce + Old Bay Brioche Breadcrumbs + Seasonal Root Vegetables
|Lobster Stew
|$19.00
Lobster Meat + Rich Lobster Broth + Cream + Milk + Paprika + Touch of Sherry (GF)