Salisbury American restaurants you'll love

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Salisbury

Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Eggs$7.99
with Meat, Toast and Homefries
South of the Border Sandwich$12.99
Jalapeno Bacon, Egg and Cheese on a Homemade Biscuit with Homefries
Iced Coffee$3.49
24 oz. [One Size]
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Seaglass Restaurant image

 

Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seaglass Crab Cake$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili
Seafood Casserole$32.00
Scallops + Shrimp + Haddock + Lobster+ Sherry Butter Sauce + Old Bay Brioche Breadcrumbs + Seasonal Root Vegetables
Lobster Stew$19.00
Lobster Meat + Rich Lobster Broth + Cream + Milk + Paprika + Touch of Sherry (GF)
More about Seaglass Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Surfside

25 Broadway, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (482 reviews)
Takeout
More about Surfside

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salisbury

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston