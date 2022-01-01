Cake in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve cake
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Homemade moist chocolate cake with a warm fudge center served with premium ice cream and hot fudge.
ICE CREAM
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
|Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream frosting and carrot cake)
ACAI BOWL
Groundswell Surf Cafe
25 BROADWAY, Salisbury
|Macadamia Coconut Lime Breakfast Cake
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
|8" Carrot Cake - Single Layer
|$12.95
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.99
|Mocha Cakes
|$4.49
Raspberry jelly roll coated in coconut and topped with our homemade mocha frosting
Seaglass Restaurant
4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury
|Seaglass Crab Cake
|$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili