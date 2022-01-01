Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Chocolate Cake$7.99
Homemade moist chocolate cake with a warm fudge center served with premium ice cream and hot fudge.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream frosting and carrot cake)
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
Groundswell Surf Cafe image

ACAI BOWL

Groundswell Surf Cafe

25 BROADWAY, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (250 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Macadamia Coconut Lime Breakfast Cake$5.00
More about Groundswell Surf Cafe
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
8" Carrot Cake - Single Layer$12.95
Carrot Cake Slice$4.99
Mocha Cakes$4.49
Raspberry jelly roll coated in coconut and topped with our homemade mocha frosting
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Seaglass Restaurant image

 

Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaglass Crab Cake$24.00
5 oz Pan Fried Old Bay Seasoned Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Crab Meat + Tropical Mango Salsa + Green Leaf Lettuce + Chipotle Aoili
More about Seaglass Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Capri

3 Central Ave, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Espresso Cake$10.00
Chocolate Tuxedo Cake$10.00
Crab Cakes$18.00
local pan-fried crab cakes + meyer lemon aioli + capers
More about Capri

