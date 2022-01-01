Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Cappuccino
Salisbury restaurants that serve cappuccino
ACAI BOWL
Groundswell Surf Cafe
25 BROADWAY, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(250 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.25
More about Groundswell Surf Cafe
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
Avg 4.2
(73 reviews)
Hot Cappuccino
$3.49
LaVazza Espresso topped with Frothy, Steamed Milk. [Take Out Size 12 oz.]
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
Strawberry Shortcake
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Piccata
Pies
Fish Tacos
Sundaes
Tacos
Sauteed Spinach
More near Salisbury to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(509 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(866 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston