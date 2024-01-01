Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve chai lattes

ACAI BOWL

Groundswell Surf Cafe

25 BROADWAY, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (250 reviews)
Chai Latte$3.75
Filthy Chai Latte$5.25
More about Groundswell Surf Cafe
SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Iced Chai Latte$5.29
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Penne

Chocolate Mousse

Cake

Chicken Soup

Turkey Clubs

Quesadillas

Chicken Piccata

Pancakes

