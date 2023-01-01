Chicken salad sandwiches in Salisbury
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Soup Combo
|$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo
|$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$12.99
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.