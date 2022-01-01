Chicken wraps in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$11.99
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.