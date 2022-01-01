Chocolate fudge in Salisbury
Swell Willey's
4 broadway, Salisbury
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
|Chocolate Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
|Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs
Homemade chocolate fudge logs dipped in dark chocolate and coated in our signature chocolate Jimmies (noodles). A local favorite!