Chocolate mousse in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Mousse$5.99
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Capri

3 Central Ave, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cup$11.00
More about Capri

