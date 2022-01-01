Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve cookies

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl)
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
Chocolate Lovers (double-rich chocolate ice cream in a chocolate crust topped with fudge, chocolate chips, and hydrox cookies)
SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Cookies by/lb$5.99
