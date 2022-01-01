Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve french fries

Banner pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basket French Fries$7.99
Served with Texas petal sauce
Side French Fries$3.49
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Seaglass Restaurant image

 

Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$7.00
More about Seaglass Restaurant

