French fries in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
French Fries
Salisbury restaurants that serve french fries
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Basket French Fries
$7.99
Served with Texas petal sauce
Side French Fries
$3.49
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Seaglass Restaurant
4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$7.00
More about Seaglass Restaurant
