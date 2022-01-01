Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve fudge

Banner pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Fudge Brownie$7.99
An extra chocolaty, double fudge brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts. Share only if you have to.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Swell Willey's

4 broadway, Salisbury

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Penuche Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
1lb Fudge ~ Vintage Nostalgic Easter Wrapping$15.50
More about Swell Willey's
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lovers (double-rich chocolate ice cream in a chocolate crust topped with fudge, chocolate chips, and hydrox cookies)
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Strawberry Shortcake

Fish Tacos

French Fries

Clam Chowder

Lobster Rolls

Caprese Sandwiches

Cookies

Tacos

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston