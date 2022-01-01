Fudge in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve fudge
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Double Fudge Brownie
|$7.99
An extra chocolaty, double fudge brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts. Share only if you have to.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Swell Willey's
4 broadway, Salisbury
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
|Penuche Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
|1lb Fudge ~ Vintage Nostalgic Easter Wrapping
|$15.50