Mac and cheese in Salisbury

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$16.99
Spicy Buffalo chicken sautéed with our creamy cheese sauce, tossed with penne pasta and topped with buttered cracker crumbs and crumbled blue cheese.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Elbow macaroni with lots and lots of cheese. Served with your choice of a side.
|Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.99
Homemade macaroni and cheese and bacon fried golden brown and served with a Sriracha mayonnaise dipping sauce.