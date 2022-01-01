Pies in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve pies
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Mama Louanne's Brickle Pie
|$8.99
Premium vanilla and coffee ice cream layered with Heath® bar and marshmallow on top of a cookie crust drizzled with our own brickle sauce.
|Toll House Pie
|$7.99
Original Toll House® cookie dough with nuts baked in a pie crust and topped with chocolate drizzle and your choice of whipped cream or ice cream.
|Scallop Pie
|$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
ICE CREAM
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury
|Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl)
|Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl in a graham cracker crusted topped with caramel and marshmallow sauce, heath bar, and hydrox cookies)
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
SANDWICHES
Nancy's Marshview Cafe
155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$16.95