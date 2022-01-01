Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve pies

Banner pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mama Louanne's Brickle Pie$8.99
Premium vanilla and coffee ice cream layered with Heath® bar and marshmallow on top of a cookie crust drizzled with our own brickle sauce.
Toll House Pie$7.99
Original Toll House® cookie dough with nuts baked in a pie crust and topped with chocolate drizzle and your choice of whipped cream or ice cream.
Scallop Pie$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl)
Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl in a graham cracker crusted topped with caramel and marshmallow sauce, heath bar, and hydrox cookies)
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Pie$16.95
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Capri

3 Central Ave, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Pie$10.00
More about Capri

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Muffins

Lobsters

Fish Tacos

Clams

Clam Chowder

Chicken Piccata

Calamari

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston