Salmon in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
195 Elm Street, Salisbury
|Tropical Grilled Salmon ~ Gluten Free
|$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with fresh golden pineapple salsa served with grilled asparagus and your choice of a side.
|Tropical Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
|Kid's Salmon
|$9.99
Three pieces of grilled salmon served with your choice of side.