Salmon in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tropical Grilled Salmon ~ Gluten Free$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with fresh golden pineapple salsa served with grilled asparagus and your choice of a side.
Tropical Grilled Salmon$19.99
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon topped with our fresh pineapple salsa and served with asparagus and your choice of side.
Kid's Salmon$9.99
Three pieces of grilled salmon served with your choice of side.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
Seaglass Restaurant image

 

Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Crusted Salmon$34.00
Basil Mashed Potato + Artichoke + Eggplant + Oven Dried Tomato Ragout + Oven Roasted Tomato Coulis
More about Seaglass Restaurant

