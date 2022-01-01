Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve scallops

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

Fried Scallops$24.99
Tender sea scallops, fried golden brown served with seasoned french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
Scallop Carbonara$21.99
Local seared scallops over a rich Alfredo sauce sautéed with bacon, green peas and diced tomatoes tossed with linguine pasta.
Scallop Pie$23.99
Try our secret recipe of scallops baked with a crab meat stuffing and topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and served with our mixed vegetable medley and your choice of side.
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Seaglass Restaurant

4 Ocean Front N., Salisbury

Large Loaded Scalloped Potato$16.00
More about Seaglass Restaurant

