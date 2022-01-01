Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Consumer pic

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury
Restaurant banner

 

Capri

3 Central Ave, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
More about Capri

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Waffles

Paninis

Cake

Clams

Turkey Salad

Carrot Cake

Lobster Rolls

Sundaes

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston