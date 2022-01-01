Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

195 Elm Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Decker Turkey Club$13.49
Thinly-sliced smoked turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white or wheat toast.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Salad Combo$9.99
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup Combo$9.99
Half of a turkey sandwich served with your choice of a cup of soup (French onion soup, soup du jour, New England clam chowder or chili).
More about Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA
Nancy's Marshview Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

155 Bridge Rd, Salisbury

Avg 4.2 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.99
Nancy's Roasted Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of three slices of Toast served with Hand-cut Fries.
More about Nancy's Marshview Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Muffins

Chicken Wraps

Strawberry Shortcake

Short Ribs

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Calamari

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston