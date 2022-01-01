Salisbury restaurants you'll love
Salisbury's top cuisines
Must-try Salisbury restaurants
More about Sub Runners
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Sub Runners
901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese
|$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
|1/2 Steak & Cheese
|$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
|Whole Steak & Cheese
|$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
More about Roadie Joes
Roadie Joes
213 W Main Street, Salisbury
|Popular items
|ROADIE FRIES🌱
|$8.00
beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce
|3 Day Cheesesteak
|$12.50
slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce
|BBQ Mac
|$13.00
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
More about A Salt Shack
A Salt Shack
720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Crab Fries
|$14.00
House Cut French Fries topped with Crab Dip
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$12.00
House Bang Bang Remoulade, Fried Gulf Shrimp
|Fried Mac & Cheese Crab Balls
|$12.00
Panko Breaded Mac N Cheese topped with Parmesan Cream Crab
More about Mogan's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Mogan's Oyster House
100 E Main st, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Umami Caesar
|$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
|Poboy
|$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo
More about Fratelli's
Fratelli's
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
|Popular items
|2 Crab Cakes
|$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
|Lasagna
|$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Sub Shop
1124 E Main St, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.25
|Chipped Beef over Toast
|$9.00
|Scrapple Egg & Cheese
|$6.25
More about Vino Garden
Vino Garden
1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Cannoli
|$7.00
|Italian Sausage and Peppers
|$19.00
|Wild Mushroom Risotto
|$17.00
More about Mogan's Oyster House - Catering
Mogan's Oyster House - Catering
100 East Main Street, Salisbury
|Popular items
|Oyster Stuffing
|$44.00
Approximately 25 Oysters, Celery, Leeks, Sherry Cream
|Thanksgiving Kits (Serves 4)
|$149.00
Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
pickled golden raisins, pumpkin seeds,
parmesan, fig vinaigrette
Green Bean Casserole
caramelized onions, shiitake cream,
cheddar cheese
Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts
peanuts and toasted sesame seeds
Mashed Potatoes
whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, butter and cream
Classic Stuffing
mirepoix, thyme, sage
Turkey Gravy
rosemary, cracked black pepper
Cranberry Compote
orange zest, all spice
Parker House Rolls (1/2 dozen)
served with whipped butter
|Half Turkey
|$85.00
4-5 Lbs (Pre-Cooked Weight). Serves 4-5
More about Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House
201 E Vine St, Salisbury
More about MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY
212 w main st, Salisbury
More about Back Street Grill
Back Street Grill
401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
More about Route 13 Treats
Route 13 Treats
28146 Pathfinder Ct, Salisbury