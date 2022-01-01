Salisbury restaurants you'll love

Salisbury restaurants
Toast
  • Salisbury

Salisbury's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Salisbury restaurants

Sub Runners image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sub Runners

901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
1/2 Steak & Cheese$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Steak & Cheese$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
More about Sub Runners
Roadie Joes image

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ROADIE FRIES🌱$8.00
beach fries tossed in P.C. sauce (garlic old bay) served with our house cheese sauce
3 Day Cheesesteak$12.50
slow roasted marinated ribeye, caramelized onions and house cheese sauce
BBQ Mac$13.00
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
More about Roadie Joes
A Salt Shack image

 

A Salt Shack

720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Fries$14.00
House Cut French Fries topped with Crab Dip
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
House Bang Bang Remoulade, Fried Gulf Shrimp
Fried Mac & Cheese Crab Balls$12.00
Panko Breaded Mac N Cheese topped with Parmesan Cream Crab
More about A Salt Shack
Mogan's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Mogan's Oyster House

100 E Main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.8 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Umami Caesar$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
Poboy$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo
More about Mogan's Oyster House
Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Crab Cakes$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Lasagna$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
More about Fratelli's
Johnny's Sub Shop image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Sub Shop

1124 E Main St, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$6.25
Chipped Beef over Toast$9.00
Scrapple Egg & Cheese$6.25
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Vino Garden image

 

Vino Garden

1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cannoli$7.00
Italian Sausage and Peppers$19.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto$17.00
More about Vino Garden
Mogan's Oyster House - Catering image

 

Mogan's Oyster House - Catering

100 East Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Oyster Stuffing$44.00
Approximately 25 Oysters, Celery, Leeks, Sherry Cream
Thanksgiving Kits (Serves 4)$149.00
Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
pickled golden raisins, pumpkin seeds,
parmesan, fig vinaigrette
Green Bean Casserole
caramelized onions, shiitake cream,
cheddar cheese
Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts
peanuts and toasted sesame seeds
Mashed Potatoes
whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, butter and cream
Classic Stuffing
mirepoix, thyme, sage
Turkey Gravy
rosemary, cracked black pepper
Cranberry Compote
orange zest, all spice
Parker House Rolls (1/2 dozen)
served with whipped butter
Half Turkey$85.00
4-5 Lbs (Pre-Cooked Weight). Serves 4-5
More about Mogan's Oyster House - Catering
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House

201 E Vine St, Salisbury

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY

212 w main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.6 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY
Restaurant banner

 

SoBo's Wine Beerstro

1015 Eastern Shore Drive, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about SoBo's Wine Beerstro
Back Street Grill image

 

Back Street Grill

401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Back Street Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Route 13 Treats

28146 Pathfinder Ct, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Route 13 Treats

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salisbury

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Chili

Lasagna

Crab Cakes

