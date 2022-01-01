Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salisbury sandwich spots you'll love

Salisbury restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Salisbury

Sub Runners image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sub Runners

901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
1/2 Steak & Cheese$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Steak & Cheese$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
More about Sub Runners
Roadie Joes image

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.50
house recipe marinated, fried and tossed in sauce of your choice served with carrot sticks and ranch or bleu cheese
BEACH FRIES$4.50
Hand cut french fries
BBQ Mac$13.00
braised pork tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce with smoked bacon and topped with crispy fried onions
More about Roadie Joes
Johnny's Sub Shop image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Sub Shop

1124 E Main St, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chipped Beef over Toast$9.25
Pancakes w/ Meat and Eggs$9.25
10" Cheese Steak Special$13.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop

