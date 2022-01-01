Salisbury pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Salisbury
Sub Runners
901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese
|$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
|1/2 Steak & Cheese
|$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
|Whole Steak & Cheese
|$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.