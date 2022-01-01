Salisbury pizza restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Salisbury

Sub Runners image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sub Runners

901 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 3.9 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Salisbury's Original Steak & Triple Cheese$13.29
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American, Cheddar and Provolone Cheeses.
1/2 Steak & Cheese$6.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 7.5 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
Whole Steak & Cheese$12.99
Cheesesteak sub on a 15 inch roll with chopped grilled steak meat covered in White American Cheese.
More about Sub Runners
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY

212 w main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.6 (298 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY

