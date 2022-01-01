Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Blt sandwiches in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Blt Sandwiches
Salisbury restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
Back Street Grill
401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
BLT Sandwich
$8.99
An "offensive amount of bacon" on White Toast served with a side of Mayo
More about Back Street Grill
Fried & Frozen
1515 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury
No reviews yet
BLT Sandwich
$3.99
More about Fried & Frozen
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Cheeseburger Subs
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Coleslaw
Chicken Parmesan
Steak Subs
Cheesecake
More near Salisbury to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(50 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1583 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston