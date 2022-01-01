Cake in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve cake

Mogan's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Mogan's Oyster House

100 E Main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.8 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Umami Caesar$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
Poboy$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo
More about Mogan's Oyster House
Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Crab Cakes$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Lasagna$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
More about Fratelli's

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Cheesecake

Chili

Crab Cakes

Lasagna

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston