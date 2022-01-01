Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve calamari

Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$12.00
Fried tender calamari lightly breaded, flash fried. Served with our marinara sauce.
More about Fratelli's
Vino Garden image

 

Vino Garden

1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
More about Vino Garden

