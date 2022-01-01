Caprese salad in Salisbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fratelli's
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
$12.00
Sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and Italian herbs.
More about Fratelli's
Vino Garden
1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$15.00
More about Vino Garden
