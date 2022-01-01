Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve caprese salad

Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$12.00
Sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and Italian herbs.
More about Fratelli's
Vino Garden image

 

Vino Garden

1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$15.00
More about Vino Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Lasagna

Italian Subs

Grits

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburger Subs

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1621 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston