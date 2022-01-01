Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Roadie Joes image

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$7.25
More about Roadie Joes
Consumer pic

 

SouthBound Alley

1524 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.99
Pizza Cheese
More about SouthBound Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Pies

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chili

Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (58 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston