Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Mogan's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Mogan's Oyster House

100 E Main st, Salisbury

Avg 4.8 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$25.00
breaded cutlet, marsala sauce, spinach, brie pomme puree
More about Mogan's Oyster House
Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$13.00
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Chicken Marsala$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms.
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
More about Fratelli's

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Wedge Salad

Grilled Chicken

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston