Chicken marsala in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Mogan's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Mogan's Oyster House
100 E Main st, Salisbury
|Chicken Marsala
|$25.00
breaded cutlet, marsala sauce, spinach, brie pomme puree
More about Fratelli's
Fratelli's
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
|Chicken Marsala
|$13.00
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
|Chicken Marsala
|$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast sauteed with Marsala Wine and fresh Mushrooms.
Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.