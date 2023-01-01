Clams in Salisbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO

201 E Vine St, Salisbury

Avg 4.3 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLAMS$16.50
More about Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's - Salisbury

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguine White Clams$24.00
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Creamy Garlic Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Linguini RED Clams$24.00
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Clams Casino$11.00
Our twist to an old favorite. Chopped Clams, bacon, and Italian spices on a half shell.
More about Fratelli's - Salisbury

