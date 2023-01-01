Clams in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve clams
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
201 E Vine St, Salisbury
|CLAMS
|$16.50
Fratelli's - Salisbury
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
|Linguine White Clams
|$24.00
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Creamy Garlic Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
|Linguini RED Clams
|$24.00
Linguini served with tender Clams and Italian Herbs in a Tomato Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
|Clams Casino
|$11.00
Our twist to an old favorite. Chopped Clams, bacon, and Italian spices on a half shell.