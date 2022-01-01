Crab cakes in Salisbury
Salisbury restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Mogan's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Mogan's Oyster House
100 E Main st, Salisbury
|Umami Caesar
|$12.00
Gem lettuce, 18 month parmesan, croutons, lemon dressing
|Poboy
|$16.00
Choice of shrimp or oyster, flash fried and "dressed"
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
Fresh MD jumbo lump crab, broiled, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato. lemon mayo
More about Fratelli's
Fratelli's
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
|2 Crab Cakes
|$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
|Lasagna
|$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.