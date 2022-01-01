Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jambalaya in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Jambalaya
Salisbury restaurants that serve jambalaya
Back Street Grill
401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Pint Jambalaya
$11.00
More about Back Street Grill
A Salt Shack
720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Jambalaya
$18.00
Aundoille Sausage, chicken, Shrimp in Cajun Tomato Sauce over Rice
JAMBALAYA
$16.00
More about A Salt Shack
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
Spaghetti
Grits
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Risotto
Calamari
Mozzarella Sticks
Bread Pudding
More near Salisbury to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(52 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1608 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(856 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(479 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston