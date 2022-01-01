Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve jambalaya

Back Street Grill image

 

Back Street Grill

401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pint Jambalaya$11.00
More about Back Street Grill
A Salt Shack image

 

A Salt Shack

720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jambalaya$18.00
Aundoille Sausage, chicken, Shrimp in Cajun Tomato Sauce over Rice
JAMBALAYA$16.00
More about A Salt Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Spaghetti

Grits

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Risotto

Calamari

Mozzarella Sticks

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (52 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston