Lasagna in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants that serve lasagna

Fratelli's image

 

Fratelli's

925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury

TakeoutDelivery
2 Crab Cakes$38.00
Two perfectly seasoned, mouth-watering Crab Cakes. Broiled or Fried to perfection. Served with Salad & Breadsticks.
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Boneless Chicken Breast, breaded, Fried and baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Lasagna$14.00
Noodles layered with three kinds of Cheese, all beef Meat Sauce. Includes garden salad with side Italian dressing and homemade breadsticks.
Vino Garden image

 

Vino Garden

1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury

Takeout
Slow Cooked Meat Lasagna$17.00
