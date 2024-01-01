Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Sub Shop

1124 E Main St, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Omelette$7.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Bury Diner

1217 Mount Hermon Rv, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CUSTOMER CREATED OMELETTE$9.99
More about Bury Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Pasta Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2588 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1396 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston