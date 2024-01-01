Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Omelettes in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Omelettes
Salisbury restaurants that serve omelettes
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Sub Shop
1124 E Main St, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(608 reviews)
Omelette
$7.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Bury Diner
1217 Mount Hermon Rv, Salisbury
No reviews yet
CUSTOMER CREATED OMELETTE
$9.99
More about Bury Diner
