Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Back Street Grill image

 

Back Street Grill

401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Half Pint$9.00
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$11.99
Shrimp Cooked in Beer, Lemon, Onion & Old Bay. Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Served on Kaiser
More about Back Street Grill
Item pic

 

Roadie Joes

213 W Main Street, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Salad$15.00
Fresh mixed greens, pepperoncini’s, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons tossed in old bay aioli and topped with blackened shrimp
More about Roadie Joes
A Salt Shack image

 

A Salt Shack

720 E College Ave #12, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's Shrimp Salad Sandwhich$13.00
Chef's Recipe, lettuce, Tomato, Brioche' Bun
More about A Salt Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Sliders

Spaghetti

Cheesesteak Subs

Tacos

Calamari

Greek Salad

Turkey Wraps

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston