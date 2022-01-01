Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Back Street Grill image

 

Back Street Grill - Salisbury

401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$16.99
8 oz.
More about Back Street Grill - Salisbury
Johnny's Sub Shop image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Sub Shop

1124 E Main St, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop

