Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Steak Sandwiches
Salisbury restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Back Street Grill - Salisbury
401 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
$16.99
8 oz.
More about Back Street Grill - Salisbury
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Sub Shop
1124 E Main St, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(608 reviews)
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
$9.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
Tiramisu
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Penne
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cheesesteak Subs
Chili
Fettuccine Alfredo
More near Salisbury to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(55 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1719 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(909 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(527 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston