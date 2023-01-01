Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Salisbury

Salisbury restaurants
Salisbury restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

SouthBound Alley

1524 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Turkey Club Wrap$9.25
Includes Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about SouthBound Alley
Johnny's Sub Shop image

SANDWICHES

Johnny's Sub Shop

1124 E Main St, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (608 reviews)
16" Turkey Club$17.00
10" Turkey Club Sub Special$14.50
Turkey Club Special$13.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop

