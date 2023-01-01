Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Turkey Clubs
Salisbury restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SouthBound Alley
1524 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Wrap
$9.25
Includes Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
More about SouthBound Alley
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Sub Shop
1124 E Main St, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(608 reviews)
16" Turkey Club
$17.00
10" Turkey Club Sub Special
$14.50
Turkey Club Special
$13.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury
French Fries
Steak Salad
Spaghetti
Chili
Pretzels
Chocolate Cake
Curry
Meatball Subs
More near Salisbury to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(57 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston