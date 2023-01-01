Go
Consumer picView gallery

Sallie’s - 3737 14th Avenue

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3737 14th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:59 am

Location

3737 14th Avenue, Rock Island IL 61201

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Skylight Luxury Lounge - 1325 30th street
orange starNo Reviews
1325 30th street Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
The Half Nelson
orange star4.5 • 283
321 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
orange starNo Reviews
429 E 3rd Street Suite 2 Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Barrel House - Downtown (Davenport)
orange star4.2 • 1,604
211 E 2nd St Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - - Rock Island
orange starNo Reviews
3727 Blackhawk Road Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext
Toasted - Davenport - 118 east 4th street
orange starNo Reviews
118 East 4th Street Davenport, IA 52801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Island

Pee Wee's
orange star4.8 • 415
2035 Martin Luther King Rock Island, IL 61201
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Rock Island

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sallie’s - 3737 14th Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston