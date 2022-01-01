Go
Sallora and Sam Restaurant and Bakery

Authentic Syrian and Mediterranean Cuisine Since 1870.

8500 S Harlem

Location

Bridgeview IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
