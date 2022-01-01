Go
Sally O's

simple food, done well in a laid back, fun, more-than-a-neighborhood bar & restaurant!

TAPAS

3531 Gough St • $$

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Sally Mac & Cheese$8.00
cavatappi pasta, bechamel, secret cheeses, savory garlic & herb breadcrumb
Highlandtown Smash Burger$16.00
Double patty short rib-brisket-chuck blend, shredded iceburg, American cheese, fried onion, pickle, burger sauce, potato roll
(cooking to temperature not available)
Your New Favorite Wings$16.00
1 lb of garlic-buttermilk marinated wings, tossed in green buffalo and dressed with yellow sauce and fried garlic
CrabOnara$28.00
jumbo lump crab, egg yolk, parmesan, black pepper, red onion, thyme, bacon, bucatini
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
the perfect marriage of a quesadilla and a taco. citrus & chili marinated pork, shredded & stuffed into corn tortillas, with melted oaxacan cheese, red onion, & cilantro. served w/lime, queso & hot sauce
Impossible Smash Burger$18.00
just like our Highlandtown smash burger, only made with Impossible "meat" (specify vegan)
Bday Cake$6.00
just because sometimes you want a big slice of cake with sprinkles and cream cheese frosting
The Salad$12.00
baby lettuces, castelfranco radicchio,
rogue smokey blue cheese, winter citrus, toasted pecans
(easily modified vegan)
NOT Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk-garlic-herb
marinated chicken thigh, hot honey, blue cheese slaw, sweet-hot pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3531 Gough St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
