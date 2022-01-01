Go
Sally's Apizza

Sally's Apizza
A New Haven Tradition since 1938. Now doing online takeout.

PIZZA

237 Wooster St • $$

Avg 4 (2420 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Tomato Sauce Pie$21.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Medium White Fresh Tomato Pie$24.50
Fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil.
Small White Clam$17.50
Medium Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$17.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Medium Tomato Sauce Pie$15.75
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella ).
Large Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$24.50
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Medium White Potato Pie$21.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Small White Potato Pie$15.75
Potato, onion, mozzarella, imported parmesan and rosemary.
Small Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce Pie$13.25
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Small Tomato Sauce Pie$11.25
Made with Sally’s tomato sauce and parmesan ( without mozzarella )
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

237 Wooster St

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
