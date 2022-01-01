Sally's Apizza
Sally's Apizza
A New Haven Tradition since 1938. Now doing online takeout.
PIZZA
237 Wooster St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
237 Wooster St
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Frank Pepe’s of New Haven
Passionate about pizza since 1925!
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Jazzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!