Mustang Sally's Diner

A true hidden treasure, Mustang Sally’s Diner rewards those in-the-know with breakfast and lunch classics all day!

SANDWICHES

280 Gibson Road • $

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuit & Gravy$7.99
Two large biscuit halves generously covered in sausage gravy
Ranger Burger$9.99
Classic beef patty on a brioche bun with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & thousand island dressing
Classic 250$9.99
Two eggs your way, sausage patties or bacon, hashbrowns and toast
Breakfast Sandwich$9.49
Two scrambled eggs, american cheese, bacon or sausage on your choice of toast
Bacon Side$1.99
California$9.99
Bacon, avocado, sprouts, tomato & pepperjack
Spinach & Mushroom$9.99
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato & swiss
Ultimate Skillet$10.99
Bacon, sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onion & pepperjack
Mustang Melt$9.99
Melted pepperjack on grilled sourdough with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & ranch
Egg (1)$0.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

280 Gibson Road

Henderson NV

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

