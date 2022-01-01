Go
Toast

Cedar and Vine

Full service restaurant and bar serving modern cuisine with a hint of Mediterranean flavor. Our menu offers familiar favorites ranging from burgers to 30 day aged rib eyes. Cedar and Vine is also a great place to unwind with a beautiful patio that offers sunset views to the west and a majestic mountain to the east. Patrons can enjoy spirits from our full bar or sip on unique wines including our selection from Lebanon!

6301 Northern Pass

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zatar Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Hummus Board$14.00
Kids Chicken Alfredo$12.00
Baklava skillet$10.00
Spring$12.00
Pistachio Crusted Chicken$17.00
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
Tempura Battered Asparagus$7.00
Falafel Wrap$12.00
Farro Island Salmon$25.00
See full menu

Location

6301 Northern Pass

El Paso TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pho Tre Bien - Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aurellia's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Aguachiles

No reviews yet

Seafood Grill

Union Drafthouse Canyon

No reviews yet

El Paso's elite and only Drafthouse that offers 100 beers on tap, craft hand-made food that covers all cravings. Wings, Pizzas, Sandwiches and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston