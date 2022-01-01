Cedar and Vine
Full service restaurant and bar serving modern cuisine with a hint of Mediterranean flavor. Our menu offers familiar favorites ranging from burgers to 30 day aged rib eyes. Cedar and Vine is also a great place to unwind with a beautiful patio that offers sunset views to the west and a majestic mountain to the east. Patrons can enjoy spirits from our full bar or sip on unique wines including our selection from Lebanon!
6301 Northern Pass
Popular Items
Location
El Paso TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
