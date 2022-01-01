Go
Salomé on Main

1409 N Main Street

Popular Items

Al Pastor$15.00
puerco adobada, grilled pineapple, salsa
verde
Lechon$18.00
suckling pig, aguacate crema, serrano,
chicharrón
Cochinita Pibil$28.00
braised pork in achiote, polenta cake, pickled onions, nixtamal tortillas
Birria$18.00
braised beef brisket, oaxaca cheese crust,
birria salsa, salsa verde, salsa roja, onions,
cilantro
Pollo Poblano$26.00
Empanadas$12.00
rajas con queso, mushrooms, fried masa shell
Horchata$4.00
Sopa de Elote$14.00
corn chowder, lump crab, cotija, cilantro, pepitas
Carne Asada$29.00
2F akaushi flank steak, mole verde,
huitlacoche tamal, corn relish
Limon$4.00
Location

1409 N Main Street

McAllen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
