Go
Banner picView gallery

Saloon No. 6 - 141 Worcester Road

Open today 6:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

141 Worcester Road

Webster, MA 01570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

141 Worcester Road, Webster MA 01570

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whistle Stop Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
85 Main Street Oxford, MA 01540
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1163 - Webster
orange star4.4 • 437
28 E Main St Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
The Lodge
orange star3.8 • 216
148 Gore Rd Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Webster Golden Greek
orange starNo Reviews
156 Lake St, Webster, MA 01570, United States Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Bellies Breakfast Barnyard - 109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2
orange starNo Reviews
109 Masonic Home Rd Unit 2 Charlton, MA 01507
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 3504 - Charlton Mass Pike West
orange starNo Reviews
45 J Hammond Road Charlton City, MA 01508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 802
200 Gore Road Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Mohegan Bowl - Webster
orange star4.4 • 544
51 Thompson Road Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1163 - Webster
orange star4.4 • 437
28 E Main St Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Webster

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Saloon No. 6 - 141 Worcester Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston